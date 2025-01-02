People on Wednesday renewed their commitment to revive the Noto Peninsula as they offered prayers to the victims of a massive earthquake that rocked the central Japan region exactly a year ago.

In Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, one of the areas on the peninsula severely damaged by the 7.6 magnitude quake, a memorial service was held to mark the first anniversary of the disaster, with 445 participants observing a minute of silence at 4:10 p.m., the time the temblor occurred on Jan. 1, 2024.

The death toll from the New Year's Day quake came to 504, including those who died during evacuation or from other indirect causes.