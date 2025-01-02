Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a radio program aired Wednesday that "there will likely be an option to form a grand coalition" as a way to break the deadlock in the handling of his minority government.

Ishiba made the comment when asked if he was considering a grand coalition of major ruling and opposition parties to stabilize his administration.

Also in the radio program, which was recorded on Dec. 24, the prime minister stressed the need to be careful not to form a grand coalition without a clear purpose.