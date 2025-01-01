Japan on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the massive earthquake that rocked Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula, leaving more than 500 people dead.

Most of the people affected by the disaster have returned to their homes or moved into temporary housing, and are working to rebuild their lives.

The death toll from the 7.6-magnitude quake came to 504 as of Friday, according to data from the Ishikawa Prefectural Government and other sources.