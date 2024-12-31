The U.S. on Monday announced almost $5.9 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine, some of the final funds to be disbursed under President Joe Biden before an expected shift in support by incoming President-elect Donald Trump.

The military aid includes $1.25 billion in so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority, which pulls weapons and ammunition from U.S. stockpiles, and the final $1.22 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, Biden said in a statement. The aid includes air defense, artillery and "other critical weapons systems,” he said.

Separately, the Treasury Department announced the last $3.4 billion disbursement in direct budget support under last year’s Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.