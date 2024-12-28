After losing his wife and three children in a massive earthquake that struck central Japan a year ago, Keisuke Oma is desperately trying to move forward.

"My wife and children fell victim (to the disaster), but (they) kept me alive," said Oma, 42, an officer of the Ishikawa prefectural police department. "I'm not only living my life, but also living my family's lives," added the resident of Kanazawa, the prefectural capital.

His wife, Haruka, then 38, the couple's daughter, Yuka, then 11, their first son, Taisuke, then 9, and their second son, Sosuke, then 3, were at the home of Haruka's parents in the city of Suzu when the 7.6 magnitude jolt hit the Noto Peninsula on Jan. 1 this year.