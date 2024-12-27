At least 10,457 migrants died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain by sea in 2024, an NGO said Thursday, more than 50% more than last year and the most since it began keeping a tally in 2007.
The 58% increase includes 1,538 children and 421 women, migrant rights group Caminando Fronteras ("Walking Borders") said in a report that covers the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 5.
It amounts to an average of 30 deaths per day, up from around 18 in 2023.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.