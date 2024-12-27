At least 10,457 migrants died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain by sea in 2024, an NGO said Thursday, more than 50% more than last year and the most since it began keeping a tally in 2007.

The 58% increase includes 1,538 children and 421 women, migrant rights group Caminando Fronteras ("Walking Borders") said in a report that covers the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 5.

It amounts to an average of 30 deaths per day, up from around 18 in 2023.