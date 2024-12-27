Israel struck multiple targets in Yemen it said were controlled by Houthis, the last of the Iran-backed groups still fully engaged in the regional war that began 14 months ago.

Targets hit Thursday included military infrastructure at the Sanaa International Airport and in the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations, according to the Israel Defense Forces. They also struck military infrastructure in the Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast.

At least six people died and 40 were injured in the airport and Hudaydah strikes, according to the Houthi health ministry.