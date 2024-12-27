The competition rate of employment examinations for public school teachers in Japan hit a record low in fiscal 2024, the education ministry said Thursday.

One in 3.2 applicants passed the tests for teachers who started working at public elementary, junior high or high schools in the year that began in April. The previous record low was 3.4 times, marked in fiscal 2023.

The competition rates hit the lowest levels for all of elementary, junior high and high schools since data began being compiled in fiscal 1979.

The declines reflected the mass departure of teachers who reached retirement age, which led to increased demand for new recruits, as well as a decrease in the number of applicants.

The number of applicants dropped by 5,344 from the previous year to 115,619. Of them, 36,421 were employed, up 440.

The lowest competition rate for elementary school teachers, at 1.2 times, was marked in Kumamoto Prefecture, Kagoshima Prefecture, and the city of Kumamoto.

The city of Kumamoto also had the lowest competition rate for overall public school teachers, at 1.8 times.

To increase the number of applicants, the ministry is working to reduce teachers' working hours and create an environment that will encourage them to take maternity and child care leave.