Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel traded blame on Wednesday over their failure to conclude a cease-fire agreement despite progress reported by both sides in recent days.

Hamas said that Israel had laid down further conditions, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the group of going back on understandings already reached for the Gaza Strip.

"The occupation has set new conditions related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available," Hamas said.