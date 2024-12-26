A panel of experts on Thursday called for creating a law that would allow the government to gain cooperation from artificial intelligence developers in the event of a serious problem related to AI technologies.

The proposal is included in an interim report prepared by the panel under the government's AI Strategy Council and was adopted at a council meeting.

The report said Japan "should strengthen the government's command function to promote integrated policies, from research and development to application" and formulate a national strategy in the area of AI.

These also require a legal framework, the report added.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed his government to promptly present relevant legislation to parliament.

The government will begin full-fledged legislative work based on the report so that it can introduce the legislation during next year's ordinary parliamentary session, at the earliest.

Ishiba also announced a plan to establish an AI strategy headquarters comprising all Cabinet members and compile guidelines.

The report put forward the basic principles of balancing the promotion of AI innovation with risk control and encouraging international cooperation.

Risks are growing alongside the rapid progress being made in the development of AI technologies, the report said.

When a serious problem occurs, the government should investigate its cause and provide guidance and advice, it said.

To ensure the effectiveness of such actions, the report said it would be appropriate to prepare a legal system allowing the government to request that domestic and foreign businesses cooperate and provide information.

The report also referred to the possibility that excessive government regulations hamper innovation.

"Laws and regulations should be limited to areas where voluntary responses from companies cannot be expected," it said.