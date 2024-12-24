The education ministry said Tuesday that it has approved a 25-year plan to strengthen academic research capabilities submitted by Tohoku University, the first recipient of subsidies under a new state program.

Before the current fiscal year ends in March next year, the ministry is set to start providing the university, in Miyagi Prefecture, with some ¥15.4 billion in aid for the program's initial year.

Under the program, the ministry plans to select several universities as subsidy recipients in stages. On Tuesday, the ministry began accepting applications for the second-round selection process, with the deadline of May 16 next year.