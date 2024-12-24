Excessive levels of PFAS have been detected in water from 44 private suppliers across Japan, including five that supplies Self-Defense Forces facilities, according to a government survey on toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

The 44 are among some 2,000 private suppliers of drinking water nationwide surveyed by the environment and land ministries.

They have all taken measures to minimize consumers' exposure to the chemicals, by switching to public water supply or installing water purifiers, the ministries said.