A much-loved barbershop in the Diet building that has served politicians and parliamentary workers for more than half a century will close its doors at the end of this year.
The shop has been run by Satoyo Kojika, 85, a native of the village of Kawauchi in Fukushima Prefecture, who now lives in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.
Kojika, who has worked as a barber since she was in her teens, had been in charge of cutting the hair of a number of prime ministers, witnessing several transitions in Japanese politics over the decades.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.