A much-loved barbershop in the Diet building that has served politicians and parliamentary workers for more than half a century will close its doors at the end of this year.

The shop has been run by Satoyo Kojika, 85, a native of the village of Kawauchi in Fukushima Prefecture, who now lives in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

Kojika, who has worked as a barber since she was in her teens, had been in charge of cutting the hair of a number of prime ministers, witnessing several transitions in Japanese politics over the decades.