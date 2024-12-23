The acquittal of former death-row inmate Iwao Hakamata earlier this year has intensified calls to overhaul Japan's retrial system.

The Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, may start discussions as early as next spring on reviewing the system.

Hakamata, 88, was exonerated 58 years after his arrest and 43 years after he first requested a retrial following the confirmation of his death sentence.