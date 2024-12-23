A former Nagano assemblyman was sentenced to 19 years in prison Monday for strangling his wife to death at their home in Nagano Prefecture.

The Nagano District Court found Daisuke Maruyama guilty of killing his 47-year old wife, Nozomi, who was a company executive, in September 2021 at their home in the city of Shiojiri. The prosecution had sought a 20-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors argued that Maruyama, 50, was motivated to kill his wife because she would not agree to a divorce, calling him "irrational and selfish" for killing her to resume affairs with another woman.