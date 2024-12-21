Stepping out of the Port Authority bus terminal late in the evening on Nov. 24, authorities say, Luigi Mangione took a taxi to the New York Hilton Midtown, where UnitedHealth Group planned its annual investor conference 10 days later.

Mangione then spent about an hour walking in the area of the sprawling hotel, which has entrances on both 6th Avenue and 54th Street, scoping out the site that was scheduled to host company executives, including insurance chief Brian Thompson.

It was a dark journey for the 26-year-old that would take him from Ivy League graduate to alleged killer this week as New York and U.S. authorities separately charged him with murder.