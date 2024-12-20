Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday inaugurated a new Macao leader and called for the gambling hub to diversify its economy as the former colony marked 25 years since being returned to China.

When the former Portuguese colony reverted to Chinese rule on December 20, 1999, Beijing promised that the city's "capitalist system and way of life" would remain unchanged for 50 years.

The city is now regarded by Beijing as a shining example of its "one country, two systems" model — in contrast with neighboring Hong Kong, which was rocked by sometimes violent pro-democracy protests until a Beijing-imposed national security law in 2020.