Malaysia is negotiating terms and conditions with Ocean Infinity after accepting its proposal to search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370), a decade after the aircraft disappeared, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The marine exploration company’s search will be conducted in a new area estimated at 15,000 square kilometers in the southern Indian Ocean, according to Loke. The endeavor will be based on the "no find, no fee” principle, he added.

"The data has been presented and our team has gone through it and they feel that it is credible and it is based on many other experts,” Loke said at a briefing in Putrajaya on Friday. "As far as the government is concerned, this is another attempt to find MH370.”