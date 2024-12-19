Volunteers dressed as Santa Claus will deliver donated books as Christmas gifts to children including those on the Noto Peninsula, which was devastated by a powerful earthquake on New Year's day this year.

Under the "Book Santa" project, such volunteers will bring books, purchased as donations at bookstores across the country cooperating with the project, on Christmas Eve to children aged zero to 18 who are experiencing such hardships as poverty, illness and natural disasters.

Under the slogan "You Could Become Santa Clause for Someone," 1,868 bookstores joining the project across the country's 47 prefectures at present will continue to collect donations until Wednesday.