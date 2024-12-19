South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is willing to present his views himself during legal proceedings related to his short-lived declaration of martial law, a lawyer advising Yoon said on Thursday.
Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer and long-time friend of Yoon, also told reporters that multiple — seemingly overlapping — investigations involving Yoon should be streamlined.
Yoon, who is an ex-prosecutor, shocked the nation on Dec. 3 when he declared martial law in a late night televised address, before backing down hours later after outraged lawmakers rejected his decree.
