South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is willing to present his views himself during legal proceedings related to his short-lived declaration of martial law, a lawyer advising Yoon said on Thursday.

Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer and long-time friend of Yoon, also told reporters that multiple — seemingly overlapping — investigations involving Yoon should be streamlined.

Yoon, who is an ex-prosecutor, shocked the nation on Dec. 3 when he declared martial law in a late night televised address, before backing down hours later after outraged lawmakers rejected his decree.