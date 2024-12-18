Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was on Tuesday released from detention after Denmark decided to refuse a Japanese extradition request over a 2010 clash with whalers.
Watson has been held in Greenland since July on a 2012 Japanese warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to a whaling ship and injuring a whaler.
"It's been five months and this is the first day of freedom, so I'm feeling great," Watson said in a video call shortly after his release from the Danish autonomous territory.
