Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was on Tuesday released from detention after Denmark decided to refuse a Japanese extradition request over a 2010 clash with whalers.

Watson has been held in Greenland since July on a 2012 Japanese warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to a whaling ship and injuring a whaler.

"It's been five months and this is the first day of freedom, so I'm feeling great," Watson said in a video call shortly after his release from the Danish autonomous territory.