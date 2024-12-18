Authorities are intensifying their search for a suspect who fatally stabbed a junior high school girl and injured her male classmate at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitakyushu on Saturday night. Here’s what we know so far.

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday, 15-year-old Saaya Nakashima and another student, also 15, entered the McDonald’s Tokuriki 322 store in Kokuraminami Ward together on their way home after attending a cram school session.

After securing a table, they joined the line at the counter behind two or three other customers.