Three Cambodian women in their 20s have filed a lawsuit against their former employer over allegations he raped one of the women over a five-month period, with local media reporting the other two women said the man also touched their breasts and other parts of their bodies. The suit against the strawberry farmer in Tochigi Prefecture, filed on Monday at the Tokyo District Court, also accuses him of not paying them overtime wages.

The women are seeking compensation for damages and unpaid overtime wages, saying that the employer not paying overtime became a regular practice at the farm, according to a statement from their lawyer.

The statement said the employer "exploited their vulnerable position" in repeatedly threatening to "send them back to their home country" or "fire them."