The Philippines on Monday ratified a key defense pact with Japan, which allows them to deploy troops on each other's soil, with the countries boosting ties amid China's growing assertiveness.

Both countries are longtime allies of the United States, which has been strengthening an arc of alliances to deter China's disputed territorial claims in the Pacific.

The pact — which also allows for increased joint combat drills — was ratified by the Philippine senate with no negative votes or abstentions, Senate President Francis Escudero said.