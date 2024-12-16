Tokyo Police have arrested a 44-year-old Finance Ministry official for alleged "upskirting" photography at a train station in Tokyo.

The ministry official, Yasutaka Yoneta, who is also a temporary associate professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University, denies the allegation, according to police sources.

Yoneta is suspected of approaching a woman in her 20s from behind, slipping a smartphone under her skirt and filming her underwear on an escalator at Minamiosawa Station in the city of Hachioji at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23.

A photo was found when police officers checked his smartphone in relation to a separate case in Tokyo's Suginami Ward in late October.

After graduating from Tokyo Metropolitan University, Yoneta joined the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau in 2005. He took up his current post at the university in April this year.