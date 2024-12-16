The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is giving his biggest political rival, Lee Jae-myung, a chance to finally take the top role in running the country.

Opposition leader Lee has emerged as the most likely replacement for Yoon, who was stripped of his powers as head of state on Saturday after some of his own supporters broke ranks, giving his opponents the two-thirds majority needed to pass the impeachment bill.

It’s a dramatic turn of events for Lee, whose ambitions of leading the nation seemed all but over last month, when he received a suspended prison sentence for breaking electoral law — a ruling that could bar him from seeking office for years if his appeal is rejected. The seasoned labor activist has a history of bouncing back from challenges that include corruption allegations, a hunger strike, a factory injury and even being stabbed. He’s been compared to Bernie Sanders for his ideals and Donald Trump for his populist style.