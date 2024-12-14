Veteran centrist figure, Francois Bayrou, became France’s fourth prime minister in a year on Friday after President Emmanuel Macron named his longtime ally as the new head of government.

The announcement came in a one-sentence statement from the Elysee Palace after Macron missed his own deadline for naming a new premier. The two met for nearly two hours earlier Friday.

Bayrou, 73, replaces conservative heavyweight Michel Barnier, who was ousted last week after far-right leader Marine Le Pen joined the left in a censure motion over a budget dispute.