Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral reopens its doors on Saturday, 5½ years after it was ravaged by a devastating fire that destroyed its spire and roof and brought the entire Gothic masterpiece to within minutes of collapsing.

The 860-year old medieval cathedral, a symbol of both France and Paris, has been meticulously restored, with a new spire and rib vaulting, its flying buttresses and carved stone gargoyles returned to their past glory and the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.

On the evening of April 15, 2019, Parisians who rushed to the scene and TV viewers worldwide watched with horror as the cathedral's spire and roof collapsed in the raging fire that threatened the main bell towers and the entire structure, which narrowly avoided destruction.