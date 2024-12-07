South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment vote is highlighting a widening generational chasm. On one side are older, conservative voters, who back Yoon. The other end represents younger, more liberal South Koreans, who blame the president and his political allies for a lack of job opportunities and holding them back.

This divide, long a feature of national politics, was hard to miss Saturday. Across Seoul, thousands of people gathered to voice their opinion on an impeachment motion against Yoon, whose bungled declaration of martial law Tuesday night rattled the country and allies like the U.S.

In central Seoul, Hong Hung-chul, 80, a former member of South Korea’s Marine Corps, joined 150 of his peers to protest against impeachment proceedings. Opposition parties have joined forces to oust Yoon after the surprise martial law decree, which he swiftly revoked after lawmakers unanimously rejected it.