Tens of thousands of South Koreans poured onto the streets Saturday, in the largest protest yet over President Yoon Suk Yeol's ill-fated effort to impose martial law on the country was thwarted.
Ahead of a crucial impeachment vote, protesters massed outside the National Assembly, many wearing the elaborate outfits, carrying home-made flags or blasting the K-pop tunes that have become a fixture of the demonstrations this week.
Here's a look at what's popular at a K-protest:
