With Kyiv suffering battlefield setbacks and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump vowing to bring the war in Ukraine to a swift end, Washington's allies have begun to grudgingly consider the possibility of a peace deal that would include territorial concessions.

While far from ideal for Kyiv and its partners, a growing number of countries, particularly those bordering Russia, believe that any such “land for peace” agreement would prompt Europe to solidify security guarantees for Kyiv should Trump oppose Ukraine joining NATO.

This includes Estonia, whose Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told the Financial Times last month that a coalition of willing European nations, possibly led by Britain or Poland, could put “boots on the ground” in Ukraine.