Elon Musk poured $75 million into the super political action committee he created earlier this year, launching the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer into the top tier of political donors as he pays for much of the ground game for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Musk’s super PAC is paying for Trump’s get-out-the-vote operations in battleground states in an effort to bolster turnout for the former U.S. president and Republicans in swing districts that could help the Republican Party win a House majority. The group, America PAC, is also spending on digital ad campaigns, some of which target young men in an attempt to get them to the polls to offset Vice President Kamala Harris’ advantage among women voters.

Musk was America PAC’s only donor, making seven separate contributions between July 3 and Sept. 5, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. The group spent $72 million and started October with $4 million cash in hand. The bulk of its spending — $68.5 million — supported Trump.