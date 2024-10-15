When volunteer Lebanese rescue worker Aya Wehbeh was called to respond to a rare Israeli strike in central Beirut last week, she was terrified it had hit her family home.

"This period is really tough," the 25-year-old said days after the twin strikes on the Nweiri and Basta districts of the capital left at least 22 dead.

"I could have ended up pulling my mother, father, aunt or neighbor from the rubble," she said.