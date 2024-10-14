After Israeli soldiers found Mohammed Shubeir hiding with his family in early March, they detained him for roughly 10 days before releasing him without charge, he said.

During that time, Shubeir said, the soldiers used him as a human shield.

Shubeir, then 17, said he was forced to walk handcuffed through the empty ruins of his hometown, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, searching for explosives set by Hamas.