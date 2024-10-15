Nobuyuki Baba, the leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai, has hinted at cooperating with the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition if it loses its majority in the House of Representatives in the Oct. 27 general election.

"The key factor in determining the government's framework is how many seats each party holds" as a result of the election of the all-important chamber of parliament, Baba said in a recent interview. "I'll make a decision after seeing the election results."

One aim of Nippon Ishin is to secure seats in single-seat constituencies outside the Kansai region, the party's home turf, Baba said, pointing to a target of sending all its 162 candidates seeking constituency seats to the Lower House.