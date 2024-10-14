The United States said on Sunday it will send U.S. troops to Israel along with an advanced U.S. antimissile system, in a highly unusual deployment meant to bolster the country's air defenses following missile attacks by Iran.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the move was meant "to defend Israel," which is weighing an expected retaliation against Iran after Tehran fired more than 180 missiles at Israel on Oct 1.

The United States has been privately urging Israel to calibrate its response to avoid triggering a broader war in the Middle East, officials say, with Biden publicly voicing his opposition to an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear sites and his concerns about a strike on Iran's energy infrastructure.