Iran's missile barrage this month against Israel, after a similar large-scale attack in April, shows the value, as well as the shortcomings, of U.S and allied missile defenses in a potential Indo-Pacific conflict with China, analysts say.

Although differences between the two scenarios limit the lessons that can be learned, the nearly 400 missiles of different types that Iran has fired at Israel this year offer the United States and China some idea of what works and what does not.

For Washington, the main takeaway from Iran's Oct. 1 attacks — the largest sample yet of ballistic missiles fired against modern defenses — could be that Beijing's missiles would be more difficult to intercept than Iran's and that the ability to strike back would be needed to deter a mass attack, said Collin Koh of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.