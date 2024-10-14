With the recent Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Nihon Hidankyo (also known as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), the global call for nuclear disarmament has gained renewed attention.

However, the average age of hibakusha (atomic bomb survivor) is now over 85, and time is running out for them to share their harrowing first-hand experiences and raise awareness about the horror of nuclear weapons.

According to the health ministry, as of the end of March, there were 106,825 survivors holding atomic bomb survivors’ certificates — half the number from a decade ago. These certificates make them eligible to receive health checkups and other government benefits. The average age of survivors has risen to 85.58.