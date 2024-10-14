North Korea briefly ordered its troops along the South Korean border to stand ready to fire after accusing Seoul of sending drones into its capital Pyongyang in what it called a "war provocation.”
The general staff of North Korea’s army directed artillery units over the weekend to "get fully ready to open fire” for an immediate strike on enemy targets if a similar infiltration recurs, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.
The order was issued on Saturday and was active until Sunday, according to the statement.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.