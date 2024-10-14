North Korea briefly ordered its troops along the South Korean border to stand ready to fire after accusing Seoul of sending drones into its capital Pyongyang in what it called a "war provocation.”

The general staff of North Korea’s army directed artillery units over the weekend to "get fully ready to open fire” for an immediate strike on enemy targets if a similar infiltration recurs, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

The order was issued on Saturday and was active until Sunday, according to the statement.