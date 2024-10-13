Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reiterated on Sunday that the country considers U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata due to his failure to condemn Iran's missile attack and what Katz described as antisemitic and anti-Israel conduct.

Katz had said on Oct. 2 that he was barring U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned the missile attack.

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct. 1 amid an escalation in fighting between Israel and its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah. Many were intercepted in flight but some penetrated missile defenses.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its potential response to Iran's attack this month to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported on Saturday.

The Middle East remains on high alert for further escalation in a year of war as Israel battles Iran-backed groups Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. Tehran, a major oil producer, has threatened Israel with severe consequences if the Islamic Republic is attacked.

Israel has repeatedly said it will respond to Iran's missile barrage on Oct. 1, which was launched in retaliation for Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and the killings of a string of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

There is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities or carry out assassinations, the NBC report said, citing unnamed U.S. officials and adding that Israel has not made final decisions about how and when to act.

U.S. and Israeli officials said a response could come during the current Yom Kippur holiday, according to the report.

Israeli officials have not publicly commented on the report.