Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday discussed his proposed "victory plan" with the leaders of Britain, France and Italy, as well as the new head of NATO as he seeks to garner military support to put himself in a position for eventual peace talks.

Western officials and Zelenskyy have said the war with Russia is at a critical point. With a U.S presidential election less than a month away and winter set to arrive in Ukraine amid a barrage of Russian strikes on key energy infrastructure, the Ukrainian leader is keen for the West to give further support to try to change the balance on the battlefield.

"The next peace summit has to be in November. The plan will be on the table. ... early November the plan will be with all the details," Zelenskyy told reporters in Paris when asked about a potential peace conference. He dismissed any talk of a cease-fire.