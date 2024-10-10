For long periods of its history, artificial intelligence has lurked in the hinterland of science, often unloved and unfunded — but two Nobel prizes in one week suggest its time in the sunshine has finally arrived.

First on Tuesday, Geoffrey Hinton and John Hopfield won the physics prize for their pioneering work in creating the foundations of modern AI.

Then on Wednesday, David Baker, John Jumper and Demis Hassabis shared the chemistry prize for work revealing the secrets of proteins through AI.