A U.S. military helicopter made an emergency landing on a beach in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday, with no reports of injuries or damage to the aircraft.

At around 11:20 a.m., the fire department received a call that a helicopter made a “precautionary landing” on a beach in the city. The helicopter resumed flight around 3 p.m., NHK reported.

The fire department and other authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. The helicopter involved belongs to the U.S. Navy Atsugi base. They explained that the landing was a "precautionary measure" and confirmed that no one was injured, according to a report by NHK.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters that he has instructed officials to gather information “swiftly and thoroughly.”

“Ensuring safety is a fundamental premise for the operation of U.S. military aircraft, and we will continue to demand that strict safety measures are taken,” he said.

The Defense Ministry said it has urged the U.S. side to ensure thorough safety management. The ministry also stated that the helicopter — an H60 helicopter — is an aircraft from the U.S. Navy Atsugi base.

In footage taken by NHK around noon, the U.S. military helicopter is seen on a beach with the word "NAVY" visible in English on the aircraft.

Nearby, local firefighters can be seen speaking with individuals likely to be crew members.

Information from Jiji added