Osaka police arrested a 30-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old girl whose body was discovered in a hotel room in the city of Osaka last month.

The man, Shunsuke Fukui, has reportedly admitted to the charge, saying, "I strangled her with both hands and killed her."

Fukui, who is unemployed and has no fixed address, was arrested on allegations that, between 5:25 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 28, he compressed the girl’s neck with the intent to kill in a room at the hotel in the Dotonbori area, causing her to suffocate to death.

Hotel staff found the girl lying face-up on the bed, wrapped in bedding around 11 p.m. that night and made an emergency call to police. She was confirmed dead by medics at the scene.

According to the Osaka Prefectural Police, Fukui was involved in a dispute with another guest at a different lodging facility in the city of Osaka the night before the alleged murder. Police officers had identified him at that time.

Surveillance footage later showed a man matching Fukui’s description fleeing the Dotonbori hotel.

Authorities appealed to the public for information, eventually receiving a tip that led them to Fukui in the city of Yokohama. Officers were dispatched, and on Wednesday, they apprehended Fukui as he left an internet cafe.

