Then-president Donald Trump secretly sent COVID-19 test kits to Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite a U.S. shortage during the pandemic, and spoke multiple times with the leader after leaving office, Bob Woodward says in an explosive new book.

The famed reporter's opus also chronicles some of U.S. President Joe Biden's own acknowledged missteps and his struggle to prevent conflict from escalating in the Middle East, including exasperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over futile efforts to get Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire.

In excerpts of "War" published Tuesday by The Washington Post, where Woodward is an associate editor, he says Trump retains a personal relationship with Putin even as he campaigns for another term and the Russian president conducts a war against U.S. ally Ukraine.