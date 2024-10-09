Japan Broadcasting, or NHK, has announced that the viewer fee for its online program distribution will be ¥1,100 ($7.50) per month, the same as that for its terrestrial broadcasting service.

The public broadcaster will make its final decision on the online fee at the start of next year after receiving opinions from the public from Wednesday to Nov. 7, according to the announcement on Tuesday.

NHK will start charging the fee on Oct. 1, 2025, when the online distribution is scheduled to start as an essential service.