The U.S. is in the early stages of an investigation into the potential Chinese hacking of American telecommunications companies, according to a top intelligence official.

National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh said the NSA, along with other government agencies and some companies, "will be doing deep looks” into the cases but that it is premature to speak about specific firms.

U.S. intelligence officials think a Chinese hacking group that Microsoft dubbed Salt Typhoon may have been inside U.S. telecoms for months and found a route into an access point for court-authorized wiretapping, according to a different person familiar with their views.