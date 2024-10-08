A fugitive wanted in connection with a string of violent robberies in Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture has been arrested by Saitama Prefectural Police in Niigata Prefecture, local authorities announced on Monday.

Rikiya Morita, 24, whose address and occupation are unknown, was apprehended and taken into custody for charges including armed robbery resulting in injury. According to police, Morita has admitted to the allegations.

Morita was taken into custody on Monday evening in the city of Kashiwazaki, in connection with a separate fraud case being investigated by the Niigata Prefectural Police.