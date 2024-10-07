As the COVID-19 pandemic settles down, more Japanese people are going abroad to study.
Some 64,000 people went overseas to study last year, doubling from a year before and recovering to roughly 80% of prepandemic levels.
Asian countries are eager to attract such people, as popular destinations for studying abroad shift away from Western countries amid rising prices and the weak yen.
