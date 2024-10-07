Oita Prefecture has become the first in Japan to centralize its emergency 119 call response at the prefecture level through a new fire and ambulance command center.

Its standardization of procedures — from receiving emergency calls to dispatching responders — is expected to significantly reduce response times.

The center, which began full-scale operations on Oct. 1, is housed in a multi-purpose public facility in the city of Oita. It’s staffed by 49 personnel from the prefecture’s 14 fire departments. Of these, 42 serve as emergency dispatchers handling 119 calls.